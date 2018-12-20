Mumbai Crime: TV actress stalked by man in his car in Bandra, arrested

crime

The actress immediately alerted the cops patrolling the area, following which the police intercepted the accused Fortuner car and took him to the Khar police station

The accused was following the actress in a Fortuner car

The Khar Police on Wednesday arrested 25-year-old Abdul Munaf Shaikh for allegedly following a TV actress from Taj Lands End hotel to Khar Road early Wednesday. The actress immediately alerted the cops patrolling the area, following which the police intercepted Shaikh's Fortuner car and took him to the Khar police station. An FIR has been filed in this regard.

According to the actress' statement, she was attending a wedding reception at the Taj Lands End hotel. "Shaikh, who said he is from Dharavi, was following me. When I stopped my car, he stopped his vehicle behind mine. From Bandstand to Carter Road, the police was following him and hence he stopped his car slightly farther away. He even tried to overtake me at one point, while staring at me. After speaking to the police, we took him to the Khar police station and filed an FIR." The police officer at Khar Police Station said that the accused has been arrested under section 354 of the IPC.

