Mumbai Crime: Two auto drivers peddle drugs in Oshiwara, held

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Two auto-rickshaw drivers were arrested by the Oshiwara police for delivering cocaine in the suburbs of Bandra, Khar, Juhu, Santacruz, DN Nagar, Versova, Oshiwara, Amboli, said a report in Hindustan Times.

According to the police, the accused 47-year-old Girdhari Mandal and Sanjay Mandal are residents of Kalina in Santacruz. A police officer said that they had received a tip-off about an auto-rickshaw driver who was delivering drugs.

The police laid a trap at around 1:30 am in the night and nabbed Girdhari from petrol pump near Lokhandwala Complex. The police seized 30 grams of cocaine worth Rs 2.4 lakh. Another officer said, "We arrested Sanjay from Jogeshwari. A Nigerian national Toni alias Chas is involved in supplying the drugs to him."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates