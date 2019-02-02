Mumbai Crime: Two brothers steal gold worth Rs 2 crore and escape in Charkop

crime

One of the accused Sharif was working in the company as an artisan, he then called his younger brother Arif from West Bengal to join the company and together they stole raw gold weighing around 6.5 Kg

Representational image

The Charkop police are in search of two brothers who allegedly stole approximately 6.5 kg gold from a Charkop-based jewellery workshop last week. According to the police sources, the incident occurred last Wednesday when two brothers Sharif and Arif fled after stealing 6.5 kg gold (worth around two crores) from Momai Jewellers LLP situated in Kandivali West. Momai Jewellers is a well-known jewellery making company. Most of the products made by the company are supplied overseas and has more than a hundred employees. Some of them even reside in the premises of the company.

The accused, Sharif, was a good artisan working in the company for the past two years. He visited his native place in West Bengal and returned ten days before the incident, with his younger brother Arif, who he managed to get aboard in the company.

On the day of the crime, they collected pure gold weighing around 6.5 Kg and fled by jumping the compound wall of the workshop premises during the wee hours of the day. The compound wall of the building was around 10-12 feet and had barb wires around it. They managed to cut the barb wires and jumped the wall to escape.

"The incident was reported to the Charkop police by the owner Devang Sall and immediately a case was registered under various Section of Indian Penal Code. Six teams were formed to investigate the case and several of them were sent to West Bengal to trace the accused," said a police official from Charkop police station.

