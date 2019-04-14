Mumbai Crime: Two held for shoving pipe into co-worker's rear in Boisar

crime

Representational Image

A 36-year-old is fighting for his life after two of his colleagues allegedly forced an air compressor pipe into his private parts. The Boisar Police have arrested and booked both the accused.

The accused have been identified as Azad Chandu Mahto, 35, and Sudarshan Murti Singh, 26. The duo and victim worked at PK Synthetic Textiles in Tarapur Boisar MIDC. The incident took place last week.

According to police sources, the victim accidentally dropped oil over Mahto while they were fooling around at work. This infuriated Mahto; he grabbed him with both the hands, and asked Singh to start the compressor machine, and shoved the air pipes into his rear.

His intestines were ruptured due to air pressure from the pipe, said a police official from the Boisar police station. "He was rushed to a local government hospital, where he is currently said to be in critical condition," he added.

The Boisar police have registered a case under Section 338 and 34 of the IPC for causing grievous injury and arrested both the accused, confirmed Hemant Katkar PRO from Palghar police.

