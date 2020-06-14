Mumbai Crime: Two held with marijuana in Bandra

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Two men have been arrested for trying to sell marijuana to college youths in suburban Bandra here, a crime branch official said on Saturday. The narcotics, worth Rs 5.37 lakh, was sourced through DarkNet, some websites and through certain mobile applications, he said.

On specific information, unit-9 of the crime branch laid a trap near Turner Road at Bandra West on Friday evening and arrested Arif Mithaiwala (22) and Faiz Bhiwandiwala (31), he said.

Police seized 224 grams of 'hydro weed' from the duo, the official said.

