Mumbai Crime: Two men attack 56-year-old woman with knife in a fit of rage

The accused have been identified as Shammu Tiwari and Ramesh Giri. While Giri has been arrested by the Naupada police, Tiwari is currently on the run

Representational Picture

Two men attacked a 56-year-old woman with a knife, at her residence in Naupada on Sunday. The duo allegedly committed the crime in a fit of rage, after refusing to pay back a Rs 1 lakh loan that they had borrowed from her.

The accused have been identified as Shammu Tiwari and Ramesh Giri. While Giri has been arrested by the Naupada police, Tiwari is currently on the run. Meanwhile, the victim has been admitted to a local hospital, and is currently out of danger.

According to police officials, the victim called up the two accused and asked them to return her money. When they demanded a month's time, the woman got angry saying that they had been making the same false promise for over a year, and further threatened to complain about them to the police. Infuriated over the warning, the accused allegedly committed the crime.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a police officer from the Naupada police as having stated, "The two got angry and in fit of rage, went to the woman’s residence in Naupada, and attacked her with a sharp weapon, and abused her. Giri has confessed to the crime. Further probe is on." The duo have been booked for murder and other charges under the Indian Penal Code.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Woman Attacks Shopkeeper With Knife For Not Giving Her Cigarette

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates