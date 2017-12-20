Mumbai Crime: Two men repeatedly rape minor girl in Thane

Two persons from Bhiwandi in the district were today arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor girl, police said

Two persons from Bhiwandi in the district were arrested for allegedly repeatedly raping a minor girl, police said. Women Police Sub-Inspector Ashwini Raut of Bhiwandi police station said the 13-year-old victim and the accused knew each other. On November 5, one of the accused Vijay Yadav (19), an auto driver, took her to his room in Anjurphata area and raped her, Raut said.

He threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated her ordeal. On November 12, he again took her to his room and raped her, the officer added. Later one of Vijay friend's Sandeep Patil (30) came to know about the incident when he had visited Vijay's house, she said. Then on two other Sundays in November, Patil threatened the girl that he would reveal to her parents that Vijay had raped her and on this pretext he also raped her, the officer added. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 was registered, she said, adding the duo was produced before a magistrate who remanded them to police custody till December 26.

