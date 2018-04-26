Mumbai Crime: Two officers from MHADA, BMC caught in bribery cases; arrested

A notice clerk from the B ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was caught after a complainant alleged that he had demanded a bribe from her to close a court case

Representational Picture

Two government officials were caught accepting bribes in separate cases on Tuesday. Traps were laid by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), based on which the accused were successfully nabbed.

The first accused, 51-year-old Mahesh Ajandas Motwani was caught after a person working for him, 40-year-old Nitin Dalvi was caught accepting Rs 15,000 as the first installment of a bribe. Motwani works at the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) office in Tardeo as a branch engineer for the Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board.

Motwani came into the ACB's radar after a complaint was file against him. A report in the Hindustan Times quotes an ACB officer as having stated, "The complainant in the case is a civil contractor. Motwani demanded a bribe of Rs35, 000 to approve the complainant’s civil work bill." The sting operation was carried out after the ACB verified the complainant's claims.

In a similar case, a notice clerk from the B ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was caught after a complainant alleged that he had demanded a bribe from her to close a court case. The clerk has been identified as 50-year-old Shaileshkumar Mahadev Kambli.

The HT report also quotes the ACB officer as having commented on the BMC clerk-related case, stating,"The officers and employees from BMC, B ward, inspected the apartment and as she did not have a factory permit, they gave her a notice under section 390 of Municipal Act. This matter was then handed over to the legal department of BMC for taking it to the court. To close the court case, the public servant demanded a bribe of Rs32,000." Both the officers, as well as Nitin Dalvi have bee arrested.

Also Read: CBI Arrests Two For Trying To Bribe Customs Officer In Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates