Mumbai Crime: Two persons post meme defaming Devendra Fadnavis, booked

Two persons have been booked by the Kamothe Police for posting a meme defaming former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Both the accused are residents of Kamothe and had posted a morphed picture of the BJP leader online.

On May 25, Ravindra Joshi, BJP President, Kamothe Taluka, spotted memes shared by Dr. Dhananjay Kshirsagar and Tushar Deshmane with a morphed picture of Fadnavis. "As soon as I spotted the memes posted by the men on a social media page named 'I Devendra', I wrote a letter to Kamothe Police," said Joshi in a statement.

As per the complaint, the cops have booked Dr. Kshirsagar and Deshmane under IPC sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting hatred, enmity or ill-will between classes). The police said that both the accused have been served a notice and will be summoned for inquiry soon.

