Mumbai Crime: Two students brutally thrashed in college in Jogeshwari

A clash between two groups in Ismail Yusuf College, Jogeshwari, has left two students in critical condition. Another boy, a friend of these two who is not a student of the college, was also injured. The police have filed cross FIRs in the matter, but failed to add attempt to murder, section (307) under the Indian Penal Code in the FIR against the other group, alleged relatives of the two boys.

Sources told mid-day that the two students, Faraz Shaikh, 17, and Abdul Rehman, 17, were sitting with their friends on October 16 after classes. "Two other boys, holding a blue tooth speaker device playing loud music, passed them. This infuriated Shaikh and Rehman, and the duo asked the group of boys to stop playing the loud music. This led to a heated argument which later snowballed into a fierce fight injuring them badly. All the boys are students of Ismail Yusuf College except for one, Fahim Shaikh, who had come to the campus for some work," said Mahendra Nerlekar, senior inspector of Jogeshwari police station.

After the incident, Shaikh and Rehman were taken to JJ Hospital and BYL Nair hospital. "We fear Faraz has slipped into coma. The Jogeshwari police are so insensitive that they have booked the boys who are battling for their lives," Shaikh's uncle Shakir said. Abdul's aunt Nigar Shaikh said, "The police have not arrested the accused nor have they booked them under the charge for attempt to murder. Rehman has been continuously vomiting and so doctors have not operated on him."

A friend of the boys, Fahim, said, "I had gone to the college to get some work related to my Aadhaar card done. I saw two boys harassing my friends, so I intervened and sorted the matter. But in no time, the boys called three of their friends armed with bamboo sticks, iron rods and knives and started beating us mercilessly." Fahim said he was injured but managed to run away and alert police on the campus.

Senior Inspector Nerlekar said that they have written to the hospitals to gauge the injuries. "Once the reply comes, we will add section 307 against the other group. We have detained two of them and sent them to the Dongri remand home," Nerlekar said. Police are looking for the other three boys. "We have handed over CCTV footage of the crime scene to police. A few outsiders were also involved. The identity of the boys is yet to be established by cops and if we learn that they are students of the college, we will rusticate them," said Dr Swati Wavhal, principal, Ismail Yusuf College.

