Mumbai Crime: Vakola police arrest illegal occupant of Vakola bungalow

mid-day Impact: After December 26 report that undertrial Roque D'Souza's bungalow had been illegally occupied by a Chinese takeaway, cops make an arrest

Abid Ali Mushtaque Tanaji (in white shirt) being produced at Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Bandra. Pic/Shadab Khan

Eighteen days after mid-day's report, the Vakola police arrested Abid Ali Mushtaque Tanaji, 46, for allegedly trespassing on the bungalow of an undertrial, 66-year-old Roque D'Souza. D'Souza was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Celine D'Souza, in July 2017. Police demanded maximum custody for Tanaji, as he's suspected to be involved in other land-grabbing matters as well. Cops confirmed before the court that Tanaji grabbed the bungalow with forged documents, in connivance with the complainant's brother Joseph D'Souza and one Prem Chandran.

Roque's Kalina bungalow is spread across 6,000 sq fit, and worth '50cr. According to Roque's complaint, Tanaji, along with Chandran and Joseph, forged the documents to claim ownership of the bungalow. Tanaji started Chinese Kitchen inside the bungalow, a Chinese delivery service. After his arrest, the cops have sealed the bungalow.

As per the remand produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Bandra, the police have stated, "After receiving a complaint from the Roque D'Souza last year in October, we have recorded his statement inside the jail... The complainant visited, along with his lawyer, the bungalow on court's direction for a panchnama... he told us that various valuable items were missing from his bungalow worth '2.2 lakh and he has not signed any documents along with anybody who are claiming to be owners of the property." As per the government's record, the property is in the name of another company.

While arguing before the magistrate, Tanaji's lawyer told the court that he has been framed in the case and has all the necessary documents. Vakola police senior inspector Kailashchandra Avahad said, "The accused has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. We were probing the matter soon after getting a complaint. Following the court's direction, all the documents were verified and the accused is arrested." On the allegations of Prashant Pandey, Roque's lawyer, that the police helped the accused in grabbing the bungalow, Avahad said, "Allegations made against me have no grounds and are completely baseless.

We were inquiring into the matter after the complaint was made, and we verified each and every thing with the concerned authorities before reaching any conclusion. The investigation in the matter is on. All will face the consequences involved in the matter." A senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, told mid-day, "The matter was sub judice. Investigations were conducted as per the court's order. There's no question of police's involvement in the matter." Additional commissioner, West Region, Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma, said, "We are investigating all the aspects to ensure justice in the matter." On his part, Pandey said, "I hope the property is sealed and handed over to Roque. Only then justice will seem to be done."

On December 26, mid-day had reported that Bungalow No. 167A in Sundar Nagar had been illegally occupied by Tanaji, in collusion with Joseph and the local cops. Then, Tanaji had told mid-day that he bought the property in 2005 from Roque and has the documents to prove his claim. Joseph had supported Tanaji's claim and claimed that his brother was lying and that Tanaji is the owner of the property. After Tanaji's arrest, we contacted Joseph and messages were also sent to him. They remained unanswered till going to print.

Rs 50 cr

The value of the property

