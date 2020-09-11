Mumbai crime: Valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh stolen from woman at COVID-19 centre

A 34-year-old woman allegedly lost valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh as they were stolen from the COVID-19 center she and her children were quarantined in.

The Dombivali woman told the police that her things were stolen when she was taken to another room with her children for some tests. She had left the room unlocked.

“When she returned, she realised that somebody had stolen her mangalsutra, two chains and a pair of anklets along with of Rs 4,000. She lost around 6.5 tolas of gold," Mumbai Mirror quoted a police official.

The police are examining the CCTV footage to trace the accused.

In June, a 43-year-old man, who was quarantined at the centre, had committed suicide. In another incident, several people accused in criminal cases have escaped from the centre too.

