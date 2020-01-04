Mumbai Crime: Vodka bottle helps cops solve murder of bar girl in Dahisar, one arrested

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Dahisar police have solved the murder of a 30-year-old woman with the help of a beer bottle and arrested a 39-year-old man. The woman was found dead at her apartment last week and post-mortem reports revealed that her death was caused under unnatural circumstances. Police have identified the accused as Paresh Rohidas, a resident of West Bengal.

During investigation, police had recovered a vodka bottle from the apartment along with two glasses. On checking CCTV footage, they saw a person entering the building with a vodka bottle and checked the batch number of the bottle Police said they then went to the wine shop and on checking the CCTV footage there, they realised it was the same person. The police tracked him to West Bengal and arrested him.

The police team with the recovered items.

In his statement, Rohidas said he had met the deceased a few years ago at the bar and frequently visited her apartment. He said he killed her as she was blackmailing him and demanding money. Police said she threatened to tell his wife about their relationship.

The accused (face covered) who was arrested from West Bengal.

Police said on the day of the incident, he went to her home with a vodka bottle and after they drank, he strangulated her with a towel and fled with jewellery and Rs 1.2 lakh cash.

A police team was on the lookout him for him and traced him to West Bengal with the help of call data records. Police then went to his residence in Rawal Pada, but he was missing.

With the help of local networks, police arrested him from Kolkata and recovered the stolen valuables and cash.

"He was arrested and arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced before the court and has been remanded in police custody," said DS Swami, DCP, Zone XII.

