Mumbai Crime: Waiter attacks woman when asked to get knife to cut cake

crime

The woman, Farzana Mirat was celebrating her anniversary when she suffered a cut on her neck. The incident happened in Andheri East.

A waiter, Nishant Gowda,23 was arrested by the Andheri police for allegedly attacking a woman with a knife after she asked him for one to cut a cake. The woman, Farzana Mirat, 30 was celebrating her wedding anniversary when she suffered a cut on her neck.

Mirat, an NRI, is a native of Gujarat. She reached Mumbai from South Africa and checked into a hotel at JB Nagar in Andheri East. She then went to the hotel cafeteria and asked Gowda to bring a cake as it was her anniversary. Gowda brought a cake without a knife. When Mirat asked him to bring a knife, he did not respond but went away. He came back but did not hand it over to her, instead, he attacked her on the neck. A police officer told Mumbai Mirror, "Gowda did not respond, but went away. He came back with a knife but instead of handing it over to her, he attacked her on the neck with it. The knife was not sharp." Mirat sustained a minor wound. The officer also said that Gowda had been upset at work prior to Mirat's arrival.

A case has been registered under section 326(causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code. The police have taken the statement of the victim and are investigating the case further.

