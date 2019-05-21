Mumbai Crime: Watchman steals gold worth Rs 4.32 lakh in Andheri; arrested

crime

Jewellery shop owner forgets his handbag containing gold on his scooter; watchman steals the bag and hides it at a nearby building

A 47-year-old watchman has been arrested for stealing a handbag, containing 16 tolas of gold jewellery worth Rs. 4.32 lakh, which one of the residents had mistakenly left hanging on his scooter on the intervening night of April 30, 2019, and May 1, 2019, in the premises of a housing society in Andheri East.

After shutting his shop, Akash Jewellers in Meghwadi, the victim Madan Hiralal Chauhan (43), reached his building premises at around 10:30 pm on April 30, 2019, and proceeded upstairs forgetting his handbag behind on the vehicle.

The next morning, Chauhan realised that he had left his bag hanged on his scooter the previous night. He came down and searched around the premises but he did not manage to find the handbag containing the ornaments. He then went to Jogeshwari police station and registered a case under section 379 of IPC against an unknown person.

Following his complaint, the police formed a team and started to enquire the house-keeping staff and watchmen at the premises. However, the cops did not receive any leads in the case.

"After scanning the CCTV footage, we managed to receive a lead and then detained a watchman, identified as Parmanand Yadav (49). Initially, he denied his role in the robbery case, but we then showed him the entire CCTV footage, in which, he is seen carrying the handbag containing the jewellery which he had concealed at a nearby building," said the officer.

After recovering the jewellery, Yadav was placed under arrest and at present, he is in police custody.

