Mumbai Crime: Wife of 26/11 martyr Ashok Kamte robbed by tak-tak gang in Worli; accused on the run

crime

When Vinita Kamte's friend stepped out of the car to check, another person opened the door from the other side and fled with a bag

Representational Image

Vinita Kamate, the wife of martyred police officer Ashok Kamte, was recently cheated by the infamous 'tak tak' gang. The incident took place in March, when Kamte had come to a bank in Worli.

An officer from Worli police station said, "Kamte had come to Worli with her friend. When she went inside the bank, her friend was alone in the car. Someone knocked at the window (tak-tak) and asked whether a R10 note fallen next to the car was hers."

When she stepped out of the car to check, another person opened the door from the other side and fled with a bag. The bag contained some cash and a pair of earrings, the police said.

When Vinita came back to her car, she didn't find her bag and asked her friend what had happened. Unaware that the bag had been stolen, the friend told Vinita that she was inside the car all the time and did not know who took it.

While casually talking later, the friend told Vinita about the Rs 10 incident. Vinita immediately realised that it was the gang who took her bag. Both women rushed to Worli police station and registered a case. A month later, however, the accused have not been caught.

