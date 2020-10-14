Mumbai Crime: Wife's lover and brother thrash 28-year-old during party; held

Samta Nagar police have arrested two accused who allegedly abused, assaulted and broke both hands of a 28-year-old man on Saturday. Police said the victim had come to attend his brother-in-law's birthday party at Hanuman Nagar in Kandivli East when he was attacked.

Three people entered in mask, thrashed the man, broke his hands and hit him on the head and fled.

A police officer said, "He was rushed to the hospital and looking at the seriousness of the injury, we have registered a case against the accused under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder."

"As the accused were wearing masks, the man could not identify them. However, they were identified during the interrogation of the family and the neighbours," another officer said.

Police immediately sprung into action and arrested two accused, identified as Sachin Yadav, 20, Akash Yadav, 19, while Sagar Gupta, 20, is at large.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Sachin had an affair with the victim's wife before her marriage. After her marriage in August, she moved to Powai, but continued to be in touch with the accused.

She told Sachin that the victim often quarrelled with her and assaulted her, which angered Sachin. So he hatched a plan along with his younger brother Akash and friend Gupta to teach the victim a lesson.

"Further investigation is underway and we are looking for the third accused," a police officer said.

