Mumbai Crime: Woman assaults college student at Kandivli station, tears t-shirt

The Borivli government railway police (GRP) arrested a 38-year-old fisherwoman on charges of molestation after she tore a 20-year-old college student's t-shirt at Kandivli railway station.

The GRP said the complainant was on her way to college when the incident occurred around 8am, a Hindustan Times report read.

It said when the train slowed down at Kandivli station, she got off before the train could halt completely.

The accused, Jyoti Sharma, was also trying to alight the train and pushed the complainant. The report said the two started arguing and Sharma pulled the complainant's shirt and tore her buttons. The complainant told police that her body was exposed in public.

The accused also threatened to beat up the complainant and started running away, but she was nabbed by the patrolling police outside the railway station.

Sharma was arrested and booked under sections 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report added.

