Mumbai Crime: Woman exchanges imitation jewellery for real gold, arrested

A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday by the property cell of Mumbai crime branch for duping a south Bombay jeweller of 180 grams of gold.

As per a report on Hindustan Times, the police have identified the accused as Sana Shaikh a housewife from Nal Bazar. Police inspector Kedar Pawar informed that Shaikh had discreetly exchanged imitation jewellery with real gold worth Rs 43,100. After the suspicious jeweller, Deepak Rathod, checked the CCTV footage, the incident came to light.

Rathod then approached the Byculla police station, and a case was registered against the woman. After a frantic search, the property cell was able to hunt down the accused. During interrogation, she confessed to stealing the gold. She revealed that she visited the store 5 to 6 times in a month, took photos of jewellery and promised to come back later to buy them.

She later visited the store and exchanged imitation jewellery in same designs with the real ones.

Police are investigating any similar offences she might have committed using the same modus operandi.

