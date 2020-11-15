Pune Crime: Man tries to extort money from builder for second time, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purposes

The Pune police on Thursday arrested a former football player and coach from the city for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder for the second time. Police officials said that the complainant has been identified as builder Mahesh Bhadrawati (49), while the accused has been identified as Ambaji Kalyani Shinge (21), a resident of Hingane Mala in Hadapsar.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused has been remanded to custody till Thursday by a local court. On Wednesday morning, Shinge arrived on a motorbike with another unidentified person and accosted the complainant, and asked for Rs 5-10 lakh extortion money.

"Earlier, in August, he had demanded Rs 35 lakh extortion money from the same builder. The builder had lodged a complaint against him then and Shinge was arrested earlier as well. Now he asked him to settle for less," a police officer close to the investigation said. The intent behind demanding extortion money is not clear. Shinge said he is not working on anybody's behalf, police added.

A case under Sections 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Shinge at Wanowrie police station.

Assistant police inspector Jayant Jadhav of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.

