Mumbai Crime: Woman flings hot oil on pervert masturbating outside her window

Accused receives burn injuries in his shoulders and arms; arrested after getting primary treatment

Representational picture

Residents of Rohidas Nagar in Badlapur East are all praises for a local woman, who flung hot oil at a man for masturbating in front of her and making lewd gestures. The accused has received burn injuries in his shoulder and hands. On receiving information, the Badlapur cops arrested the accused following primary treatment.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Vikram Singh, 30, a resident of Rohidas Nagar. On Sunday evening, the man left home and went to a nearby chawl. While he was about to pee, a woman spotted him from her kitchen window. When she asked him to leave, he started masturbating in front of her and also made lewd gestures. In order to teach him a lesson, the woman opened her door and flung hot oil at him.

Sunil Jadhav, inspector, Badlapur East police station, said, "He received burn injuries in his shoulder and hands. After he underwent treatment at a government hospital, we arrested him under the IPC. He has filed a cross-complaint against the woman."

