Mumbai Crime: Woman helps cops rescue minor sister forced into sex trade by uncle

The Navi Mumbai police rescued a 17-year-old girl, who was pushed into sex trade by her uncle, after her 21-year-old sister gathered courage and approached an Andheri-based NGO seeking help. Immediately after an NGO representative approached the Crime Branch, the cops swung into action and arrested the accused.

In her police complaint, the survivor's sister, who now lives in a group home, said that their uncle had even forced her into the sex business to recover the money he had spent for their parents' treatment. An NGO representative said, "Cops had rescued her during a raid and sent her to a shelter. After she turned 18, she started looking for a job, as she had to leave the place. However, she had no option but to visit the ladies service bars in Navi Mumbai to earn a living."

Speaking to mid-day, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch), Pravinkumar Patil, said, "We have registered a case and started investigating the matter. The minor girl has been rescued and the central unit team has arrested the accused uncle."

Senior inspector of crime branch (central unit), N B Kolhatkar said, "The accused was not at home when the team carried out a raid. Also, by the time we reached there, the survivor had already left for a bar in Navi Mumbai. We asked the complainant to call her sister and find out where she was. Thereafter, we tracked her location and rescued her. She has been shifted to an Ulhasnagar-based shelter."

A police officer said that the accused had made a fake aadhaar card in her name, as it was mandatory to show her age as 22 years for entry in the bars. "The Aadhaar card was made in Osmanabad, where the accused's second wife lives. We are verifying her role in the matter," the officer added.

"Customers at the bar used to take the survivor to nearby hotels and sexually abuse her. We are also verifying the role of the manager and other staff members," the officer said. The survivor's sister said, "I was hardly 16 years old when my uncle pushed me into the business for R1 lakh. I thank all the police officers and the NGO for rescuing my sister."

Rs 1 lakh

Amount for which the elder girl was forced into sex trade

