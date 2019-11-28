Mumbai Crime: Woman jumps out of moving auto to escape molester driver

A 22-year-old woman fractured her shoulder and sustained other injuries when she jumped from a moving autorickshaw, when the driver molested her at knifepoint on Monday. He was arrested. According to police sources, the survivor stays with her parents and younger siblings. She works as a sales girl in a mall and had hired the auto after work around 10.20 pm outside the Vasai station to go home. The complainant said usually the auto drivers let three to four passengers sit in their autos, but this driver started the vehicle without taking others. She said when she asked him about this, he sped away.

Threatened at knifepoint

The survivor said she was talking on the phone with her mother and when she realised the driver was still speeding, she kept asking him to slow down. She said, "I told him I wanted to go home, not up (die)." Suddenly he turned around and she saw that he was holding a knife in his mouth. She claimed he then asked her to cut the call and threatened her with dire consequences with the knife and began to touch her inappropriately. She said, "I was scared and didn't know what do to. I managed to pull myself away and jumped out of the moving auto near the Sai service station in Vasai. Locals and passers by took me to a hospital." The complainant said her shoulder was broken and she also sustained injuries to her knee and hips. She and her family later went to the Vasai police station to register a complaint, but she claimed the police did not help.



The accused Ikramun Uddin Seikh. Pics/Hanif Patel

"Instead of noting my complaint, the duty officer (I don't know his name) asked me why I work, why I work so far etc. The police did not do anything till our local villagers and auto drivers helped us. They found the accused and handed him over to the police on Tuesday night. I identified him," she said. The police refuted her allegations. "The duty officer did not ask anything. We registered her complaint. The driver has been identified as Ikramun Uddin Seikh, 24, from Nalasopara. He was booked and arrested under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC. He was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody," said Senior Inspector Bhaskar Pukle from Vasai police station.

