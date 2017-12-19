Mumbai Crime: Woman kidnapped by 'lover' asks husband for 1 crore ransom

Her husband, who is a gym instructor, had filed a police complaint after he received a ransom call for Rs 1 crore

In a shocking twist in a kidnapping case, a woman and her child who were thought to be kidnapped were found with her lover. The 28-year-old Pune woman allegedly went missing from Mumbai where she had come with her three-year-old daughter to audition for an advertisement.

The police later found that the woman had hatched an elaborate plan of being kidnapped by her ‘lover’, an event manager from Nalasopara as per reports by Times of India. Her husband, who is a gym instructor, had filed a police complaint after he received a ransom call for Rs 1 crore. Officials from the property cell of Mumbai arrested the accused from his flat in Oswal Nagar. The deputy commissioner of police Dilip Sawant said, "We have rescued the woman and child and arrested the accused. He said he demanded money to clear his debts."

A cop added, "On December 16, the complainant approached Chandan Nagar police and said he had received an anonymous call demanding Rs 1 crore ransom to free his wife and daughter. "

The complainant told the police that his wife’s phone was switched off when he tried calling her. The Chandan Nagar police said that they ten sought the help of the Mumbai joint commissioner of police (crime) Sanjay Saxena. The complainant said that he and his wife had met the woman’s lover a few days before the incident and told them that their daughter could feature in an advertisement and asked them to bring her to Mumbai for an audition.

On investigation, the cops found that the woman had exchanged several calls with the accused and tracked her location using the accused’s cell phone location. However the police found loopholes in the husband’s claim after the spoke to the woman’s father who lives in Goa. Senior inspector Rajendra Mulik said, "The woman's father told police that his daughter had left her husband four months ago as he used to physically and mentally harassing her. He said she was living with her friend in Mumbai and was employed in a private firm. The husband, perhaps, wanted to use the police machinery to track her down. We will verify the facts once we speak to the woman."

