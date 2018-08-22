Mumbai Crime: Woman kills fiance with rat poison-laced chocolates

crime

Probe reveals she had urged him to commit suicide before the wedding as she did not like him

On August 8, Samrin prepares chocolates for Akram laced with rat poison. She then asks him to meet her

When all of her verbal efforts to break up with her fiancé failed, a Bhiwandi resident decided to end things with him on a sinisterly sweet note: by putting rat poison in his chocolates. Samrin Ansari, 20, was arrested on Monday by the Bhiwandi-Bhoiwada police after she confessed to murdering her fiance Akram Ansari, 25, because she didn't want to get married to him.



The two meet near her home and chat for a bit. Akram then eats the chocolates Samrin brought for him

According to a Bhiwandi Bhoiwada police official, Samrin resides near Anjurphata in Bhiwandi. Her parents arranged her marriage with Akram, a clerk in a power loom company.

A police officer said, "Both families had known each other for a long time, so they decided to marry their son and daughter this December. They got engaged in May. But Samrin didn't like her partner at all. According to Akram's parents, Samrin would never talk to Akram or his family. They thought she was shy. However, since July, Akram became very quiet at home. His parents did not know what happened to him."



As soon as Akram reaches home, he starts vomiting. He's rushed to a local hospital and treated for food poisoning. He dies there on August 16. Illustration/Uday Mohite

On August 8, Samrin asked Akram to meet her near her house. They spoke for a bit, after which she offered him chocolates. He ate almost three to four of them after which both of them went home. As soon as Akram reached his house, he began vomiting. He was admitted to the Kashinath hospital, where he was treated for food poisoning. Akram breathed his last there on August 16.



Akram Ansari and Samrin Ansari

Another police officer said, "His post mortem report clearly states that his death was caused due to poison. We started inquiring his family and got to know that the last person he'd met was his fiancée. Meanwhile, we also checked his messages, where Samrin had thrice asked him to commit suicide because she did not like his face. She also asked him to drink poison before their wedding so they would not have to get married."

When cops probed Samrin about all of this, she confessed to the crime and said she'd separately made chocolates for Akram in which she added rat poison. She then called him up and asked him to meet her. During their meeting, she offered him the spiked chocolates.

Police sub inspector Sanjay Pujari said, "We have arrested the girl under sections of murder and produced her in court. She confessed to the crime and said she didn't want to get married to Akram."

Also Read: Woman's has extra-marital affair with cousin, kills husband with his help

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates