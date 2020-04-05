Mumbai Crime: Woman, kin attacked for asking two men to follow lockdown norms

A 38-year-old woman and her family members were assaulted by two men after she asked them to go home and follow the lockdown orders imposed by the government, police said on Saturday. According to the police, the men were standing near her house and having a conversation when she reportedly asked them to go home, Indian Express reported.

In her statement to the police, the woman, Anisha Idrisi, said that at around 3 pm, the man, Zuber Ansari and Babu Chikna were standing near her house in Jai Bhim Nagar, Reay Road when she asked them to go home and follow the lockdown rules. The men then charged on her, assaulting her, her 57-year-old mother-in-law and 12-year-old son. Idrisi also alleged in her complaint that the men pelted stones at her.

An officer from Sewri police station said the woman and her family members sustained injuries on their face, neck, back, head and hand, adding that they were also assaulted by Ansari’s wife.

The police said they were on a lookout for the two men and a case has been filed against them under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (acts done with common intention) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

