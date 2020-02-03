Mumbai Crime: Woman loses part of finger while shielding brother from knife attack in Andheri

A 26-year-old woman lost a part of her finger while protecting her brother from two knife-wielding men who attacked them in Andheri (East) on Sunday. The woman, Shama Shaikh was admitted to Cooper Hospital for further treatment, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, two men, identified as Manish Singh and Bipin Shaikh had a dispute with the woman’s family. When her brother, Zaid was visiting her and her mother, the men came there with two of their henchmen, carrying knives. They attacked Zaid and hurt Shama when she intervened, causing her to lose a part of her finger.

A case has been filed in this matter at Sahar police station. The police said the men had also clashed with Shama’s husband on January 26. It is not known if the men have been arrested for the attack.

