Mumbai Crime: Woman offers money for bhurji pav, kidnaps 10-month-old baby

crime

The Thane Crime Branch, including Mumbra police, are looking for the baby and woman. They have sent teams to different places to trace the child-lifter

Salman Abdul Khan

A 10-month-old boy was allegedly kidnapped by a woman outside Mumbra railway station on Sunday. The Thane Crime Branch, including Mumbra police, are looking for the baby and woman. They have sent teams to different places to trace the child-lifter.

According to police, the boy identified as Salman Abdul Khan, was sitting with his sister who is about nine years old, outside the station. Police said around 9.30 pm a woman in a burkha approached the girl, offering her money for some milk for them.

A police officer said, "The sister of the boy refused to take her money and told her that they had just had dinner. Later the woman again gave her some money and insisted she bring some bhurji pav for them. After a lot of persuasion the girl took the money and went to buy bhurji pav. While crossing the road she kept an eye on her brother who was playing with the kidnapper, but when she returned, the duo was nowhere to be seen."

Abdul Khan, the children's father, is a knife sharpener. Police said he found what happened when he went home from work. He searched all over the station, but did not find his son. He then approached Mumbra police. Senior Police Inspector KC Pasalkar said, "We have launched a search for the boy. We have also alerted our teams to find the culprit."

