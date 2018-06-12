Mumbai Crime: Woman pilot accuses businessman husband of unnatural sex, extramarital affair

The accused, a glass businessman from Gujarat is currently at large and the police are looking for him after a sessions court in the city rejected his anticipatory bail plea

A 34-year-old pilot, working for one of India’s leading airlines has lodged a complaint with the Bandra police against her husband for physically abusing her and forcing her to have unnatural sexual intercourse. The accused, a glass businessman from Gujarat is currently at large and the police are looking for him after a sessions court in the city rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

In her complaint, the woman also alleged that her husband was having an extramarital affair with a former beauty pageant winner and had included relatives of the businessman, reported Hindustan Times.

A source told the paper, “The complainant said her husband would physically assault her and also accused him of having unnatural sexual intercourse with her, after consuming excessive alcohol. The accused is a businessman who deals in glass in Gujarat. The complainant left her husband’s house in Ahmedabad and stays in Bandra now.”

In her complaint the woman said that when she returned to Mumbai she got to know that her husband was admitted to the hospital and she went to visit him. On reaching the hospital she found out that another woman, a former beauty pageant winner, was with him during his treatment. She alleged that the woman and her husband were having an extramarital affair.

As per a source, the former beauty pageant winner told the woman that she was not a part of the man’s life anymore. The source added that the man married the complainant a year-and-a-half ago after which they lived together in Ahmadabad.

Also read: Alcoholic rapes and brutally murders wife over suspicion of extramarital affair

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates