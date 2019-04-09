Mumbai Crime: Woman poses as fake cop, robs constable's house in Dombivli

crime

According to the police, the accused became friends with the constable's wife on Facebook

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested by the Manpada police for robbing a constable's house in Dombivli East by posing as a police officer. According to the police, the accused identified as Bhakti Shinde befriended the victim's wife on Facebook and frequently visited their house. During one of her visits, she allegedly stole jewellery and cash from the constable's wife Vidisha Rajvardhan Wagh.

"Shinde told me she knew many high profile people and also showed me pictures of her along with them. She told me that she was a three-star officer and also produced an ID of the same. On April 3 she paid me a visit at home. Later, when I went to purchase groceries, she asked my daughter to accompany. After my daughter left the house and Shinde was alone, she stole jewellery and a mobile phone," said Wagh

Police inspector Nasir Kulkarni said, "Shinde claimed that she was suspended due to personal problems and after gaining Wagh's sympathy, she often visited her at home. This is when she managed to rob her of jewellery and a mobile phone."

According to Mumbai Mirror, Shinde was arrested in the robbery case as well as for procuring a fake police ID. In the past too, Shinde was arrested for duping people via the same modus operandi. Wagh's husband works at Ghatkopar police station as a constable. After Wagh filed an FIR against the accused, she was arrested on April 7, 2019, by the police.

