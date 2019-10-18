Mumbai crime: Woman tries to sell used goods online, duped of Rs 40,000

A woman was cheated of Rs 40,000 after she tried selling her used electronic appliances on an online portal. Sohini Ray, a Worli resident who works as a media professional, had posted an advertisement on an online marketplace application to sell a washing machine, mixer-grinder, water filter and toaster, a Times of India report read.

Police said a man who identified himself as Anil Sharma responded to the advertisement. On October 14, they spoke on call and Sharma told her that he wanted to buy the appliances as he ran a goods shop, Ray told the police. She also said that Sharma, who sounded polite, told her to mark the products posted on the application as ‘sold’.

The report added that when Ray called Sharma on Thursday, she quoted Rs 20,000 as the price for the products, to which he responded saying he would pay her via Google Pay. As she told him that she has not used Google Pay before, he said he would help her and sent Rs 10 to convince her into using the mode of payment with the barcode, the report said. However, after scanning the barcode, Ray received notifications from her bank that Rs 20,000 had been debited twice from her account. After realising that she had been cheated, Ray filed a complaint with the Dadar police station.

