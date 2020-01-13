Mumbai Crime: Youth sexually assaults B.Com student; touches her private parts in public

The Nagpada police, on Saturday, arrested four youth for sexually assaulting a first-year BCom student at a college in South Mumbai. According to the police sources, the incident took place near a stationery sho[ which is located in the college premises.

While speaking to Indian Express, an eyewitness said that one of the accused touched the 19-year-old student's private parts and even her shoulder in broad daylight. In her complaint, the student said that a student from her own college touched her inappropriately outside the college premises.

Further divulging important details, the victim said that the boy started to abuse, and threaten her when she confronted him in public. The 20-year-old youth further abused and threatened other students who tried to intervene in between the two of them.

In the meanwhile, a student dialed 100 number. When the police arrived, the accused fled from the spot. Later, he returned with three of his friends who were armed with hockey sticks and iron rods, the complainant claimed.

The victim said, "They came charging at me…they surrounded me and started touching me again. They made lewd remarks. None of my friends were around to help me out then." However, the victim said that somehow she managed to flee from the spot and reached the nearby police station.

Upon reaching the police station, the victim called her brother and together the two of them filed a complaint against the accused and his three friends. Speaking on the incident, an officer said, "The accused were arrested from the college premises. Their hockey stick and iron rods have been seized."

The four accused were booked under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Later, the four were produced before a court that remanded them in police custody for three days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates