Mumbai Crime: Youth thrashed unconscious for harassing girl in Goregaon

The girl came out of the shop in Goregaon, grabbed his neck and slapped him after he allegedly harassed her by repeatedly asking for condoms, which the shop does not sell

Representational Image

A mob beat up youth for allegedly harassing a girl in Goregaon on Wednesday evening. He was admitted to Cooper hospital and his condition is said to be critical. The youth, allegedly a drug addict, was intoxicated when he went to a grocery and paan shop in Bhagat Singh Nagar, said police sources. He asked for paan from the girl, 20, at the shop and when she refused, he allegedly asked for a condom.

The girl came out of the shop, grabbed his neck and slapped him after he allegedly harassed her by repeatedly asking for condoms, which the shop does not sell. Passersby gathered near the shop and after being informed about the alleged harassment, they also thrashed the youth, who then became unconscious.

The incident was reported to the police and he was taken to Siddharth hospital in Goregaon. He was then referred to Cooper hospital. The youth has not been identified yet as he is still unconscious. An officer from Bangurnagar police, which is investigating the case, said the girl and several locals were brought to the police station for questioning.

