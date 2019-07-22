Mumbai Crime: Couple hang to death from tree after family turns down marriage proposal

crime

The two met and fell in love with each other. Two years ago, when they were minors, the had a ring ceremony.

Residents of Jawahar were shocked to see the bodies of a man and woman hanging from a tree on Saturday morning. The locals soon informed the Jawahar police station about the incident.

According to a local, "When we saw the bodies hanging, we were shocked. We immediately informed the police, who arrived along with an ambulance, after which the bodies were brought down.

An officer said that the duo was identified as Bedu Khangude, 20, a resident of Vikramgarh and Manisha Bhavar, 18, a resident of Ahire Gate Pada.

Both the deceased knew each other. Three years ago, the deceased woman's brother was married to the deceased man's sister.

The two met and fell in love with each other. Two years ago, when they were minors, the had a ring ceremony. They decided that once they become adults, they would plan their wedding accordingly.

Sources further revealed that due to some family issues that cropped up a few months ago, the boy's family was against the wedding. Despite trying to convince their families, they failed. This is when they decided to commit suicide by hanging themselves from a tree.

Sharad Suralkar, Sub Inspector at Jawahar police station, said, "We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) in the matter and are currently investigating the case."

