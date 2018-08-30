Mumbai Crimes: Pregnant woman molested in train; Chembur resident kissed by man

crime

A 28-year-old pregnant woman from Ghatkopar was allegedly abused and touched by a man, identified as Arendra Kushwah, when she boarded the compartment for handicapped

Representational Image

Three cases of molestation were registered in three days with the Kurla Government Railway Police recently. Three people were arrested. On August 25, a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Ghatkopar was allegedly abused and touched by a man, identified as Arendra Kushwah, 40, when she boarded the compartment for handicapped.

Mahesh Balwantrao, senior inspector, Kurla GRP said an offence was registered against Kushwah, who was travelling ticketless, under Section 354 of IPC and transferred the case to Wadala GRP.

On August 26 a 23-year-old Chembur resident was hugged and kissed by a 30-year-old man, later identified as Prakash Mohite, at 8.30 pm at Kurla station. Suresh Atri, senior inspector, Kurla RPF said, "He was under the influence of alcohol. He was booked under Section 354 of IPC and arrested."

On August 27, a 29-year-old Bandra resident was at Kurla station around 9.15 am when a 28-year-old man hugged her and hit her. He was identified as Manoj Sirsath who works for the Indian Navy. "He was booked under Sections 354, 323, 506 of IPC and arrested," Balwantrao added.

