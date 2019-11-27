Mumbai: CSMT's Victorian style to get a touch of France

Inspired by an aerial photograph of the grand Mumbai CSMT station building and complex taken by an Englishman AR Haseler in the 1930s, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) have got the French Railways to design a ‘Heritage Square’ masterplan for the station. The IRSDC team met Central Railway officials with the plan on Tuesday.

Describing the plan, the AREP (Amenagement, Recherche, Pole d'Echanges) or simply Management, Research & Interchange, a multidisciplinary consultancy wholly owned by SNCF, the French National Railways stated that the idea was to create a multimodal hub for suburban passengers in the heritage station and releasing it from long-distance trains and managing the people flow outside the original Steven’s building.

“The key focus is to create links between the two hubs, releasing heritage zone from thousands of pedestrians and creating private development to finance the station development,” an official explained.

The AERP team said the original inspiration for the project was a 1930s photograph to redesign the station as it was back in those days.

This envisages building elevated decks and also separate circulating areas. Central Railway officials said they discussed the idea with the officials and said there were other projects lined up like yard remodeling and platform extension and that they will work together to take sync all projects and take it ahead.

