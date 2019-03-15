Mumbai CST foot overbridge collapse: Banana seller sustains injuries

national

Aatmaram Yedge, the banana seller, has been admitted in GT hospital. Yedge has been selling bananas on the FOB for the past two years. He was hospitalised with several injuries but is now out of danger

Nilesh Yedge, his nephew, escaped unhurt, but is now scared to use other dangerous foot overbridges

A 32-year-old banana seller survived with some injuries, while his nephew escaped, because he had just crossed the foot overbridge at CSMT when it fell on Thursday.

In another case, recounting the horror that unfolded after the CST bridge collapsed on Thursday evening, 35-year-old Akhtar Ansari, a cab driver, shared how he managed to escape unhurt along with a woman passenger, whom he was ferrying.

Speaking to mid-day, Akhtar said, "Around 7.15 pm, the passenger boarded my cab at Churchgate station and we started moving towards Mahim. The moment I reached underneath the foot-over-bridge, a part of it collapsed and came crashing down on my car, which was completely damaged. Somehow I managed to open the door and get out, and also helped the passenger to move out. Luckily we escaped unhurt."

