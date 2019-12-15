Mumbai: Cyclist killed after unidentified vehicle mows her down on Eastern Express Highway

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A 37-year-old cyclist was mowed down by an unknown vehicle on the Eastern Express Highway near Soap Gate, on Saturday morning. The cyclist has been identified as Sheetal Jain, a resident of Chunabhatti. Jain was en route to her home when she was knocked down by the vehicle. She was taken to Godrej Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. Cops have registered an offence against the driver of an unknown vehicle.

Jain, police said, would go cycling every morning. On Saturday, she had gone towards Thane and was returning home around 7.30 am. While crossing Soap Gate an unknown vehicle crashed into her from the rear. Jain fell and sustained head injuries. Vikhroli police station, under whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, have registered an offence under IPC section 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act. Jain is survived by her husband and two children. The last rites will be performed on Sunday.

