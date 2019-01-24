Mumbai: Dawood Ibrahim gang shooter's son, football trainer, minor among arrested in terror plot

crime

A football trainer, a minor, Dawood gang sharp shooter's son among nine arrested on suspicion of plotting terror attack; families in Aurangabad, Mumbra say they are innocent

Building where Fahad Shaikh lives

At the home of Mazhar Shaikh (son of gangster Rashid Malbari), the mood is one of disbelief. Fatima, Mazhar's mother, told mid-day, "I know my son well, I have worked very hard to give my children a good upbringing. Everyone in the area knows that my sons are good boys. The ATS officers have taken away Mazhar's laptop, which was lying defunct for the past six months."

According to Fatima, Mazhar is a friend of Salman Khan, another arrested youth, and before leaving for Aurangabad on Monday night he had told her he was going to attend Salman's sister's wedding there. Soon after he left, the ATS officials arrived. She claimed that some days ago, Mazhar had mentioned to her that some people were searching for him. He had heard that they were looking for him with the help of a photograph. "Why should I be worried if I have done nothing wrong," he had told me before leaving for Aurangabad. Mazhar had left his job at a firm in Bhiwandi around 15 days ago. He told his friends that he was going to start a small garment business. His friends tried to advise him to continue with his job and avoid getting into any business, but he was adamant, Fatima said.

According to what Mazhar and Fahad Shaikh, another arrested accused, told their families, Mazhar had gone to attend Salman's sister's wedding and would be joining Fahad, who had left almost a month ago for the ceremony. Fahad, 25, a civil engineer, is on the list of Thane Municipal Corporation contractors. Fahad's mother, Najmu Shama, said, "After he returned from work every day, he would go to the mosque and then visit Salman's house to read some spiritual books. I have never interacted with Salman, but Fahad used to tell me about him." She added, "The ATS officers said they found some chemical in our home. They took his laptop and files from our house. My son is a very sincere boy, I have never got a single complaint against him. I am sure he is innocent."

Kashif Khan, the elder brother of the three brothers who were arrested — Salman, Mohsin and the youngest who is 17 — said, "After I got married, I started living separately. I was not in touch with my brothers much. Salman is a very good football player and had received numerous awards. He had also started coaching children. We were happy that everyone was doing well in life. He used to visit Aurangabad with Mohsin because Mohsin's wife hails from there. They also got in touch with Sarfraz Ahmad [another arrested accused], who is her relative there. We don't know what happened exactly and why the police have taken my younger brother, who is just 17 years old."

January 21

Day Mazhar left for Aurangabad to attend a friend's wedding

