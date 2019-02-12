Mumbai: Days after son dies, father goes missing mysteriously

national

Even without claiming his son's body or filing complaint, man had written a letter to Mumbai police commissioner alleging that owners of the workshop where the boy worked had killed him

Representational Image

It has been 13 days since 14-year-old Arun Gautam, who worked in a workshop situated at Sanjay Nagar, died, but his father Jugesh Gautam is yet to claim his body and perform his last rites. Instead, the 45-year-old man went missing on January 31 after he visited the Kandivli police station and left without signing a paper that cops asked him to, so that they could hand over his son's body. The body has been lying at a hospital mortuary since then.

According to the police, they have launched a search operation for Jugesh, as after visiting the police station he wrote a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner alleging that the owner of the workshop and his brothers had killed him and that the police had assured him justice.

In the letter, Jugesh, who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, has further alleged that while manufacturing some product it got damaged because of Arun's mistake and that is why the owner and his brothers beat him up badly. The following morning when he did not wake up, he was rushed to the nearest hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an officer from Kandivli police station said, "Jugesh is approaching everyone apart from the police. We have been receiving calls from political parties and social workers asking us why we aren't taking action, but where is the complaint? He should come and tell us only then can we do something for him. The post-mortem has been conducted, but the cause of death is still not clear. Arun's viscera has been sent for a forensic test. The reports are awaited."

Also Read: Man arrested for killing wife, chopping her body into pieces in Chennai

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates