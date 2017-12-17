Mumbai: Death toll of building that collapsed at Zaveri Bazaar rises to four

Body of 50-year-old labourer, trapped for over 12 hrs, found in debris

A day after part of a structure of a MHADA building in Zaveri Bazaar that was undergoing repairs collapsed, killing three labourers, one more body was removed on Saturday. The labourer, identified as Barkat Ali Khan, 50, was stuck in the debris for more than 12 hours, officials said. Chippy Chawl at Shamset Street in Zaveri Bazaar was a cessed building maintained by the MHADA. According to officials, there were a total of 41 tenants residing in the building.



Rescue operations came to a close after the last body was retrieved

The five-storey structure, which was in a dilapidated condition, was being repaired after MHADA authorities had served the residents a notice to vacate the building. On Friday, around 1 pm, during repairs, part of a common passage on the fourth floor collapsed, and came crashing right down to the first floor.

At the time of the incident, around 10 labourers were working on the fourth floor, and six on the first floor. While 12 labourers were rescued, three died on the spot, and one was reportedly stuck inside the debris. Khan was removed around 4 am yesterday and rushed to JJ Hospital, where he was declared dead. The disaster management of the BMC has confirmed that rescue operations at the site have now come to an end.

