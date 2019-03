national

Land listed for road widening project in Bandra's Mount Mary will now be converted into a garden for residents by April

The proposed site was previously used to dump garbage, construction material and dry leaves

A plot of land used to dump garbage, construction material and dry leaves opposite St Stephen's Church at Bandra's Mount Mary Road will now be converted into a garden, at the cost of Rs 40 lakh. While the project was planned on a proposed road widening stretch, the BMC confirmed that it had scrapped the construction project, as over 15-odd trees were going to be affected.

mid-day had recently reported about the reconstruction of steps that connected Tertulian Road and Mount Mary Road, as they were in a bad state. A new design for the staircase, which is 12 metres wide and covers a distance of 88 metres, had been approved by the BMC. Civic officials said this garden is part of the staircase development project, as the steps will connect to it. The proposal has been promoted by Love Your Parks, a group that is working on developing gardens and open spaces in the city.

According to Alan Abraham, the architect who is helping the BMC design the space, residents will get an additional 563 sqm of open space, which will not have any kind of compound wall, but bollards to barricade it. The BMC approved the project around two years ago, but work started only last month and is expected to be ready by April.

Abraham, who is associated with Love Your Parks, said, "The park will help citizens get more open space. We will beautify the space to ensure that the full-grown trees are untouched and the dump space is used by citizens for recreation purpose."

Municipal councillor Asif Zakaria, who is funding the project, said, "The plot where the garden will be developed was a set-back area handed over to BMC for road widening. But, as a lot of trees were going to be affected, we decided to develop the space as a park. Once it is open, it will also keep miscreants at bay." Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner was unavailable for comment.

