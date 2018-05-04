Mumbai: Decaying carcass of male dolphin washes ashore

The exact reason behind the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin's death could not be ascertained as body was too decomposed for a post-mortem



The male Indian ocean humpback dolphin washed ashore on Wednesday night

A decaying carcass of a male Indian Ocean humpback dolphin washed ashore on Versova beach on Wednesday night. "Around 9.30 pm, I got a call from one of my volunteers informing me about a big fish that had washed ashore Versova beach," environmentalist and lawyer Afroz Shah told mid-day, adding, "On my way there, I immediately informed the Versova police station, BMC's K West ward and the mangrove cell of the forest department. When we reached the spot, we realised the dolphin's carcass was in a decomposed state as there was lot of foul odour."



The carcass was buried in a pit on the beach

"With the help of the JCB given to us by Amitabh Bachchan for the beach clean-up, BMC workers, with the help of the mangroves cell and our volunteers, buried the dolphin in a huge pit on the side of the beach," added Shah.

The mangrove cell of the forest department decided against conducting a post-mortem to find out the exact cause of death as the carcass was highly decomposed. Marine experts were also of the opinion that the carcass looked too bloated for a post-mortem.

