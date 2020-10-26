Mumbai: Decomposed body of 55-year-old woman found in Malad apartment

A decomposed body of a woman was found in a flat at Ramchandra lane in Malad (West) on Sunday morning.

A foul smell was emanating from the apartment, so the neighbours called the police. After reaching the spot, the Malad police opened the door with the help of fire brigade personnel and found the body of a woman on the bed. The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Bhavna Dave.

Bhavna was unmarried and lived alone in the apartment on the fifth floor of Vardhman Kutir building. The flat belonged to her elder sister, who lives in the US. Their brother Kamlesh Dave lives in Kandivli with his family, said a police officer.

Bhavna’s sister had spoken to her over the phone four days back. However, she was trying to contact Bhavna from past two days but there was no response to the calls.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained and the body has been sent for autopsy. The police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news