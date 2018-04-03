Mumbai: Deported Bangladeshi returns with new name, stays in same locality in Kandivli

Mohammed Imran Shahjahan Diwan alias Tahir was arrested for the second time from Kandivli East, along with seven other Bangladeshis, on March 25



Representation pic

The Anti-Terrorism Squad's (ATS) investigation into the arrest of more than 30 Bangladeshis in the past couple of weeks has revealed that one of them was earlier arrested by the special branch of the Mumbai Police, convicted for four months and deported to Bangladesh. However, what's shocking is that he managed to enter the country for the second time, just with the help of a new name and stayed in the same area, where he had put up earlier.

Arrested earlier

According to sources, 27-year-old Mohammed Imran Shahjahan Diwan alias Tahir was arrested from Gandhi Nagar in Kandivli (East) along with seven other Bangladeshis on March 25. Incidentally, even the last time he was picked up from Kandivli. During interrogation, Tahir revealed that he was deported by the city police's special branch.

Picked up from same area

As per the ATS investigation, Tahir was working in a shop, which manufactured parts for electric fan regulators. He, along with the seven others, was staying in a small room on the first floor of a building in Kandivli. Following their arrest, the cops had recovered 10 cell phones, two pan cards, two Aadhar cards and an election card from them.

In the last few weeks, ATS has arrested over 30 Bangladeshis staying illegally in Navi Mumbai, Thane and other areas. However, one group was nabbed from Pune for having links with Ansarullah Bangla Team, a banned terror group.

1,050

Number of Bangladeshis the special branch arrested in 2016

800

Number of Bangladeshis the special branch arrested in 2017

30

Number of Bangladeshis arrested in the past couple of weeks

10

Number of cell phones recovered from the arrested Bangladeshis

Also read: Arrested Bangladeshi terrorists to remain in custody till April 5

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates