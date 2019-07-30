Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates criminal data search engine

national

Maha AMBIS is the first of its kind offline search engine that stores biometrics and other details of criminals that help solve crimes

Portable Ambis for investigation at the scene of the crime

On Monday, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated Maha AMBIS (Automated Multi-Model Biometric identification system), an offline search engine at the Mumbai police headquarters. The Maha Ambis is like a pilot project and is similar to a Google-like system which is said to provide detailed information of criminals to the Maharashtra police.

Also Read: Mumbai CP Sanjay Barve asks DCPs to get cracking on weak FOBs

"This is a very important system that has been installed in Mumbai-based police stations. This is our pilot project that will help us to create a stronger criminal database than Interpol," affirmed Maharashtra cyber cell special IG Brijesh Singh. He further explained that one can search details of criminals which will help the police to solve crimes in less time and also help to solve cases with a logical conclusion at the time of trial in court.



The Maha Ambis system is capable of matching fingerprints, palm prints, face, etc.

Singh further stated that the system is capable of capturing, encoding, storing and matching fingerprints, palm prints, face, and iris automatically at very high speed with precision. Maha AMBIS is the first-ever of its kind project to be launched in India which will be implemented first in Mumbai.

Also Read: Mumbai CP Sanjay Barve to direct senior police inspectors over video conferencing

This is the first project in India enabling automated biometric identification at the police station level. One of its special features is that it is accessible through fixed workstations as well as portable mobile setups. This system has been installed at about 94 police stations across the city.



In the first phase, over 6.5 lakh criminals records have been digitised into the Ambis system

On the occasion of the inauguration, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Barve said, "This project was installed 17 days ago and it has helped us in matching 85 suspects in cases registered in Maharashtra."

The total cost of this project is estimated to be at Rs 53 crore and the Maharashtra police have already fed data of 6.5 lakh criminals which into the system which was currently available with them.

Also Read: Mumbai: Commissioner of Police to use Twitter to raise voice against Ponzi schemes

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates