Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Goila's vote for dal pakwan

Bombaywallahs like this diarist find it tough to believe when a Delhiite acknowledges that amchi Mumbai is better than saddi Dilli. And food is one such area that scores high in the competitive wars between both cities.

Which is why we were surprised when chef Saransh Goila took to social media to sing praise of the dal pakwan whipped up by old Chembur favourite, VIG's. He even went to the extent of saying that it was the best version he's had outside of his home. Now that's what we call being a fair judge of good food. VIG's, here we come!

From parliament to school

When you think of school quizzing, his was the first name that came to mind. But for a little over a decade that tag had to settle for second place as Derek O'Brien donned a new role, as parliamentarian and spokesperson for the Trinamool Congress.

Recently, the Rajya Sabha MP returned to his roots, back to school, so to speak. He was spotted chatting with teachers at an interactive session at Garden High School in his home city, Kolkata.

Work hard, party harder

Our cricketers sure know how to let their hair down after a hard day on the field. With the nation in the grip of IPL fever, the Mumbai Indians team attracted a lot of attention when they visited Khar's Arth restaurant on Wednesday night. From Hardik Pandya, Lasith Malinga, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (with an injured eye) to support staff member Robin Singh, the boys had a groovy night to savour their win.



(From left) Hardik Pandya; Mumbai Indians' captain, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who didn't allow his hurt eye to play spoilsport

The team had blocked a private section at the lounge. They, however, chose to use the entire lounge to party and chill with other guests. Wednesday was hip-hop night but the players requested for Bollywood tracks that were played for the last 30 minutes of the night. Turns out, the entire team danced non-stop. We're hoping the celebrations will continue with more wins.

Look who's made it to Fortune 50

The Fortune list of The World's 50 Greatest Leaders is out, and it is no surprise to find Indians on the list. What does come as a surprise, though, are the diverse backgrounds of the names that have made the cut. Placed at the 43rd position is veteran architect Balakrishna Doshi, who won this year's Pritzker Prize, and is known for championing the cause of accessible housing.

Ranking no. 24 is Mukesh Ambani, not for his business worth billions, but for bringing mobile data to the masses. Topping the list of Indians is Indira Jaising, who was placed at no. 20. The founder of Lawyers Collective, she has consistently worked towards bringing justice to the underprivileged and was recently appointed by the UN to lead an investigation into the persecution of Rohingya Muslims. "This on a day the Supreme Court holds me guilty of contempt," is how the lawyer acknowledged the recognition.



Pic/Bipin Kokate

And that's how you woo a girl

Ishaan Khattar seems to have bowled co-star Malavika Mohanan over at a promotional event in a mall in Worli on Thursday, even as a staffer wonders why he doesn't have a pretty bird on his arm.

A spin-off from Lithuania

A rather controversial DJ is coming to town. Marijus Adomaitis, who goes by the stage name of Ten Walls, is a Lithuanian turntable artiste known for his garage techno tracks. But he ran into more than a spot of bother around three years ago after he went on a homophobic rant on Facebook. It led to major festivals and his label dropping him from their roster.

But Adomaitis later issued an unreserved apology, and took a mini break to restore his image. Gradually, he once again started finding acceptance among music circles, and started playing gigs again. Now, he will do just that at a Mumbai nightspot tonight. Let's hope that in future he only lets his music do the talking.

