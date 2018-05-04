Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

On a stylish wicket

In a departure from the cricket arena, Irfan Pathan was spotted at the launch of a line of traditional wear ahead of Ramzan at the Wankhede stadium on Thursday. Pic/suresh karkera

City's Art Deco gets global stamp

We learnt yesterday that city-based Art Deco Mumbai, a platform to create awareness of the architectural style and its expanse, second only to Miami, has made important inroads. Their international outreach programme objective was to put the city's buildings on the global map, and now we hear that the International Coalition of Art Deco Societies (ICADS), a nodal organisation to educate and preserve this style with members across 13 countries, has just inducted the trust as its newest member. More power to Mumbai.

For Tariq, life's a circus

Gender bias and class distinctions are everyday problems in India, whether it's in a rural setting or urban milieu. Circus, a short film directed by noted theatre actor Tariq Vasudeva, tackles these issues with a gripping story line. The plot follows a woman stuck in a corporate office filled with chauvinistic men, and a male domestic help in a rich person's house who struggles to find his purpose.

The film recently completed its world premiere at the 40th Moscow International Film Festival. It was the only Indian contender in the "main competition" section of the festival. An understandably thrilled Vasudeva tells us, "There was surprise among viewers that an Indian director had created such an intense film and they felt the passion of the filmmaker truly coming across in every frame." Let's hope that his first film is a sign of many more important ones to come.

How Meliesi inspired Phalke

Yesterday, Google's doodle was their first-ever VR attempt; it paid tribute to French illusionist, special effects pioneer and film genius, George Melies on the anniversary of his celebrated silent film A la conquete du pole (The Conquest of the Pole) (1912).

However, few might be aware that India's father of film, Dadasaheb Phalke was inspired by his craft, and attempted to use camera tricks to animate his debut film Raja Harishchandra. A scan of their works on the web reminds us that the duo were lightyears ahead of their time.

Kalki backs Wardha's farmers

For a while now Kalki Koechlin has been seen as a torchbearer for the organic movement in India. Now, she's taking it a step further by supporting a cause that has its origins in the farmer suicide-hit region of Vidarbha. An NGO, Chetna Vikas that works to help over 5,000 families across 120 villages in Wardha was roped in by a clothing brand to improve conditions, with the actor giving it added punch. A new T-shirt line was created using 100% organically sourced cotton. Koechlin was happy to be a part of this initiative, "I am a big fan of everything organic. Therefore, when I was requested to come on board to help these farmers, I agreed immediately. We spent time with them, and it was heartbreaking as well as shocking to hear about their situation and the number of suicides in the region. Such initiatives are good for the environment and most importantly, the farmers, so everyone should support it."

Mind the gap

Here's a frame that was posted on social media, and what should serve as an amusing, albeit telling reminder to magazine layout folks, especially. Mind the gutter space, or else it could end up messing with a perfectly harmless title, or in this case, famous Hollywood surname. We wonder what Mr. Fassbender would have had to say about this boo-boo. The reaction on his face could so easily be dubbed as a facepalm moment, right?

