Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Mopping up the attention

Vidyut Jammwal gets a blow dry at the promotion of his film in Andheri on Thursday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

So you think you can design?

If your answer to our question is "yes", then the 11th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival has something for you. The theme at South Asia's biggest LGBTQ film festival this year is, Moving Forward, Together! and the organisers are on the lookout for a poster.



A performance at KASHISH last year

Not only will the winning design be used on billboards, banners, cinema slides, delegate cards, T-shirts and the catalog cover but the winner will also get a cash prize of R25,000. And to top it all, designer Wendell Rodricks will be the judge.



Wendell Rodricks

Talking about the ideal entry, Rodricks told this diarist, "I wish that the new poster reflects the ethos of our LGBTQ times in South Asia". The festival director Sridhar Rangayan echoes similar sentiments in saying that there's still a lot that needs to be done for inclusivity."

In the name of prohibition

If you heard of a drink named after you, would you travel for it? Well, Mumbai's ACP Vasant Dhoble did. Dishoom, a cafe in Kensington, London, has a cocktail by the name The Dhoble after his infamous patrolling of Mumbai's bars and nightclubs, enforcing the Prohibition Act of 1949.



Vasant Dhoble and Dishoom

The legend and his chosen method for justice, a hockey stick, spread far and wide. It's also why the cocktail is mixed in a way that masks the smell of alcohol.



Dhoble from his days in the force

So, when Dhoble walked in to try The Dhoble, the staff and owners couldn't resist posting pictures on social media, hockey in hand. The post went viral as many shared a good laugh over it.

Shop for good

Here's your chance to shop to your heart's content and make a difference while you do. Starting today, Atulyakala India, a design house by the hearing impaired, will display their wares in a pop up at the Flea Bazaar Cafe in Lower Parel.

Expect to find mugs, bags, wallets and journals created by differently-abled artisans. For every piece you buy, a part of the proceeds will be directed towards educating and training the hearing and speech impaired.

Smriti Nagpal, its founder is super stoked with the idea of sharing the love, "We hope that this idea will help spread awareness about sign language in Mumbai.

Hindustani music gets a platform

In a bid to encourage young Hindustani musicians, NCPA and CITI have launched a scholarship programme for advanced training in vocals (khayal or dhrupad) and melody instruments (sitar, sarod, violin, flute and harmonium).



Dr Suvarnalata Rao

Dr Suvarnalata Rao, head of programming (Indian music, NCPA is excited at the prospect, "Those selected, receive a monthly scholarship amount of R10,000 for a year starting April 2020."



Scholarship winner Aishwarya Rao

The last date for applications is December 31 and the scholarship period starts in April 2020, now that's music to our ears.

Order of the day

In a country that is obsessed with ghar ka khaana, a report by a major food aggregator reveals contradictory facts. The Food Moods of India report's key findings indicate a growing love for bahar ka khaana with couples ordering in on date nights.

The report, this diarist learnt, deep dived into the 'whys' of consumer likes and dislikes and explores triggers that make consumer choice.

