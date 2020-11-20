Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Kaam se calm

A security guard at the Bandra Reclamation garden takes a break. Pic/Sameer Markande

On a heritage high



The World Heritage Week celebration by Kaash Foundation will include a visit to Kanheri Caves at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

In order to keep the conversation around heritage and conservation alive, city-based charitable trust Kaash Foundation is celebrating World Heritage Week with a host of online activities in association with the Union ministry of culture, state department of tourism, Archaeological Survey of India, the High Commission of India at Colombo, Sri Lanka, World Buddhist Mission, Japan, and MSU Baroda. World Heritage Week is earmarked by the UNESCO, from November 19 to 25 every year, to spread awareness and foster a sense of responsibility among people about heritage.

Trustee Dr Avkash Jadhav told this diarist that their idea was to engage the youth, heritage enthusiasts, scholars, authorities, corporates and other stakeholders from not just India, but also other countries. The inaugural session yesterday was kicked off by state minister of tourism, environment and protocol Aaditya Thackeray and Union minister of state for culture and tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel. "There will be two symposiums on heritage, a quiz on the world heritage sites in SAARC countries, webinars to discuss our intangible heritage, and a model UNESCO youth summit," he shared, adding that the week will end with a visit to Kanheri Caves. Log on to Kaash Foundation Mumbai on YouTube to join the conversation.

A heavy loss



Nitin Rajan. Pic courtesy/Facebook

A pall of gloom descended on the country's metal music circuit earlier this week, when news filtered in that Nitin Rajan — a veteran vocalist in the scene — had passed away at the age of 42 after a year-long battle with cancer. Rajan began his musical career in 1998 with the band Morticide, before shifting to other acts including Sledge and finally Primitiv.

Riju Dasgupta, his band mate at Primitiv, told this diarist that he was the main driving force that kept the outfit going. "None of us make any money from music, so it's easy to lose sight of the band's priorities. But Nitin was the one who was always egging us on, getting us shows and taking us to new places," Dasgupta said.

Time for live tamaasha

Back in July, when Studio Tamaasha members were working towards transitioning online, they had "this deep itch" to create a live perform-ance. Born from that urge is their first post-lockdown live show, from November 26 to 29 at their terrace space. Titled The Things Is..., the play is written by co-founder Sapan Saran (in pic),

Milind Dhaimade and Imran Rasheed. "It looks at the idea of wishing, especially for the unattainable. What could be a more apt metaphor for 2020?" Saran shared. The writers explored the theme through Sifar, who constructs the dynamics of the world using numbers, wishing he was zero; Lekhak Ki Begum, a homemaker who desires to enter her husband's intellectual world; and The Wishful Life of Vishu, an embittered loser. The acts are interwoven by a movement piece exploring primeval longings. "The terrace, which was a holding space for audiences, seemed ideal. We'll adhere to all safety protocols," said the excited director, hoping to see the audience back in their seats.

Engagement in the new normal

In a recent lecture conducted by Tristram Hunt, director of V&A London for the Orwell Foundation, Tasneem Mehta, director, Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, made strong points on the longstanding debate over decolonising museums. Mehta threw light about the session, "We need to deconstruct these histories objectively, focus on the present and think about the lessons of the past. It is clear that the oppression of communities is counterproductive, and throughout history; there is evidence that such regimes have fallen. We should focus on how we can build strengths today." She emphasised that UK institutions should be more proactive in reaching Indian audiences: "Museums as educational institutions that teach through visual culture need to tell stories through many voices and different perspectives. By inviting artists of today to respond to our collections, we are building our cultural strengths and enabling people to think about important issues."

UK brew in Bambai

Beer lovers, good news, and good brew await you in the coming year. UK-based brewery BrewDog is set to tap into the Indian market, with their first outpost opening up at Kamala Mills in January 2021. Food and beverage director Gaurav Gidwani shared that the brewery has plans for 10 taprooms in the country. "It's a chain of over 100 taprooms. We're working around their menu to suit the needs of the market here. There'll be a complete liquor menu but the emphasis will be on beers that will be imported from the UK. The outlet at Kamala Mills will offer world cuisine with modern European influence," shared Gidwani. We'll be waiting.

